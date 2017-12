Dec 12 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC - LOAD FACTOR FOR NOVEMBER WAS 81.4 PERCENT, AN INCREASE OF 0.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS

* SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS NOV TRAFFIC UP 17.3 PERCENT VERSUS NOVEMBER 2016 ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 17.1 PERCENT