BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says total revenue per available seat mile to be down about 6.5 pct year over year for Q3 2017
October 16, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says total revenue per available seat mile to be down about 6.5 pct year over year for Q3 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc-

* September load factor 78.6 percent, down 2.3 points

* Spirit Airlines Inc says September revenue passenger miles 1.77 billion versus 1.67 billion

* Spirit Airlines Inc says total revenue per available seat mile for Q3 2017 estimated to be down approximately 6.5 percent year over year

* Spirit Airlines Inc says September available seat miles of 2.25 billion versus 2.07 billion ‍​

* Spirit Airlines Inc says during third quarter 2017, Spirit canceled over 1,650 flights related to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria

* Spirit Airlines-‍estimates unusual meteorological activity,overhang from pilot work action negatively impacted q3 revenue by about $40 million-SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2yPdp7V) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
