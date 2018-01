Jan 23 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES TREASURER SAYS WOULD WANT TO SECURE AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS BEFORE CONFIRMING A NEW PLANE ORDER

* SPIRIT AIRLINES TREASURER SAYS THE TAX REFORM IS A ‘BIG DEAL’ FOR THE AIRLINE; HAS A PRETTY BIG TAX DEFERRAL LIABILITY

* SPIRIT AIRLINES TREASURER SAYS IF RIGHT OPPORTUNITY THERE SPIRIT WILL ALWAYS LOOK AT CONSOLIDATION OPPORTUNITIES (Reporting By Conor Humphries)