BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital posts qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 10:44 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital posts qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Spirit raises 2017 affo guidance range to $0.84 to $0.86 per diluted share​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc qtrly ‍FFO earnings per share $0.21​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - Qtrly ‍same store sales up 1.2% from Q3 2016​

* Qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Established a new $250.0 million stock repurchase program, of which $21.7 million was utilized to repurchase shares during Q3​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2lIBGXo] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
