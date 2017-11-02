BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital posts qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Spirit raises 2017 affo guidance range to $0.84 to $0.86 per diluted share​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc qtrly ‍FFO earnings per share $0.21​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - Qtrly ‍same store sales up 1.2% from Q3 2016​

* Qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Established a new $250.0 million stock repurchase program, of which $21.7 million was utilized to repurchase shares during Q3​

