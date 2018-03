BRIEF-Splunk Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.18

March 1 (Reuters) - Splunk Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.18

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $419.7 MILLION, UP 37% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL BILLINGS WERE $622.8 MILLION, UP 44% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* SEES ‍Q1 TOTAL REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $295 MILLION AND $297 MILLION​

* SEES FY 2019 ‍CLOUD REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $160 MILLION​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $294.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $390.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: