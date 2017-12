Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj:

* DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: SPONDA PLC

* SPONDA PLC WILL BE LISTED FOR LAST TIME ON TUESDAY, 5 DECEMBER 2017

* OWNERSHIP OF ALL SHARES OF SPONDA TRANSFERRED TO REDEEMER, POLAR BIDCO S.À R.L., IN REDEMPTION PROCESS