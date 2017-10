Oct 19 (Reuters) - SPORTECH PLC:

* DECIDED TO SEEK OFFERS FOR COMPANY, AND HAS APPOINTED CANACCORD GENUITY LIMITED AS ITS FINANCIAL ADVISER FOR THIS PROCESS​

* ‍EXPECTS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE ON STRATEGIC REVIEW ALONG WITH ITS TRADING UPDATE ON 9 NOVEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)