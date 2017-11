Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sportech Plc

* ‍NOTES THAT SUPREME COURT HAS TODAY RULED IN FAVOUR OF HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS AND AGAINST LITTLEWOODS LIMITED

* RULING IN R‍ESPECT OF CLAIM FOR COMPOUND INTEREST ON REPAYMENT OF OVERPAID VAT​​

* ‍“BOARD OF SPORTECH IS DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY‘S JUDGMENT​”

* ‍WILL REVIEW DETAIL OF JUDGMENT TO CONSIDER ITS IMPACT ON SPORTECH'S HIGH COURT CLAIM AND TRIBUNAL APPEALS