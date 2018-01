Jan 17 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SIGNS 1.5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH PLAYER FREDY MONTERO FROM CHINESE TIANJIN TEDA

* CONTRACT CAN BE EXTENDED BY TWO ADDITIONAL YEARS, WITH TERMINATION CLAUSE OF 60 MILLION EUROS

