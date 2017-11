Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* ‍ENTERED INTO A NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WHICH REPLACES ITS EXISTING FACILITY​

* ‍RCF, VALID FOR FOUR YEARS (WITH A ONE YEAR EXTENSION OPTION), TO PROVIDE GROUP WITH ACCESS TO BORROWINGS OF UP TO 907.5 MILLION POUNDS​

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT IT IS LIKELY TO SEEK VIA AN ACCORDION ARRANGEMENT TO INCREASE FACILITY TO ABOUT 1 BILLION POUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: