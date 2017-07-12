FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Sports Direct names David Daly non-exec director
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 12, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct names David Daly non-exec director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* Appointment of David Daly as a non-executive director

* Daly will join the board and the audit committee with effect from 2 October 2017

* David has 30 years' international experience in the sporting goods industry working for Nike until his retirement in 2015, most recently as Senior Director for Nike's Club and Federation Business based in Amsterdam. He is also a non-executive director of Fulham Football Club

* Non-Executive director Dave Singleton will not stand for re-election at company's annual general meeting on Sept 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.