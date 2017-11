Nov 6 (Reuters) - SPORTTOTAL AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL AG DECIDES CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍GROSS ISSUING PROCEEDS OF UP TO AROUND EUR 7.98 MILLION ENVISAGED​

* ‍PLACEMENT PRICE WAS FIXED AT EUR 4.10 PER STOCK​