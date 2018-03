Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology S.A.

* SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $1.0 BILLION - SEC FILING

* ‍SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY​ SAYS INTENDS TO APPLY TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NYSE UNDER THE SYMBOL “SPOT”

* ‍SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SAYS LISTING ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NYSE WITHOUT UNDERWRITERS​

* SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2t4uWXG