March 9 (Reuters) - SPRINT BIOSCIENCE AB:

* GETS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 37.9 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS IN RIGHTS ISSUE

* ‍UPON FULL EXERCISE OF WARRANTS, CO GETS FURTHER PROCEEDS OF BETWEEN SEK 25.2-48.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS DURING Q1 2019​