BRIEF-Sprint CEO says "no comment" on M&A
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 14, 2017 / 4:40 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Sprint CEO says "no comment" on M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* Sprint Corp CEO says “no comment” on M&A -Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint Corp CEO says expects to beat 2016 customer addition numbers in 2017 -Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint Corp CEO says unlimited is a sweet spot for sprint due to cos spectrum position - Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint Corp CEO says every single iPhone launch positive for co- Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint Corp CEO says over 60 percent of sprint’s base is on unlimited plans- Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint CEO says co to sell remanufactured iPhones by apple with 1-year warranty to capture prepaid market -Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint CEO says “we might be a very different company” next year- Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint CEO says co will be a standalone or might be part of a bigger wireless carrier next year- Goldman Sachs conference Further company coverage:

