BRIEF-Sprint says entered into a commitment letter with JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs USA

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp

* Sprint Corp says on Sept 20 entered into a commitment letter with JP Morgan Chase Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, other commitment parties - sec filing

* Sprint Corp - ‍unless previously terminated, commitments under commitment letter and, if executed, credit facility will terminate on march 20, 2019​

* Sprint - pursuant to letter, commitment parties have committed to provide an unsecured credit facility in an aggregate principal amount up to $3.2 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2wgW2rX) Further company coverage: