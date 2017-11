Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc

* Sprott Resource Holdings Inc announces 2017 third quarter results

* Sprott Resource Holdings Inc - ‍ net asset value at Sept 30, 2017 of $132.1 million ; $0.21 per share​

* Sprott Resource Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $0.02​

* Sprott Resource Holdings Inc - ‍ effective November 8, don charter and xinting wang resigned as directors of company​