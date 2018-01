BRIEF-Spur Corp Says HY Franchised Restaurant Sales Declined By 3 pct ‍In South Africa​

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd:

* ‍IN SOUTH AFRICA, HY FRANCHISED RESTAURANT SALES DECLINED BY 3.0%, WHILE SALES FROM INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANTS INCREASED BY 1.3% IN RAND TERMS

* ‍FRANCHISED RESTAURANT SALES FOR GROUP DECLINED BY 2.6% TO R3.7 BILLION IN SIX MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍"CANNOT PREDICT IMPACT OF WATER CRISIS IN WESTERN CAPE, WE ARE IMPLEMENTING REMEDIAL STRATEGIES TO LIMIT DAMAGE"​