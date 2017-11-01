FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SPX Flow Q3 earnings per share $0.30
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-SPX Flow Q3 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - SPX Flow Inc

* SPX Flow reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $491 million versus I/B/E/S view $493.8 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SPX Flow Inc - ‍updated 2017 full year guidance​

* SPX Flow Inc - ‍reaffirmed 2018 financial framework​

* SPX Flow Inc - sees ‍fy 2017 earnings per share (pre-adjusted basis​) $0.70 to $0.82

* SPX Flow Inc - ‍increased full year 2017 adjusted free cash flow guidance to a range of $150 to $160 million​

* SPX Flow Inc - sees fy 2017 adjusted basis​ ‍earnings per share $1.14 to $1.26

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SPX Flow Inc - ‍realignment program is nearly complete and expect to realize full, annualized benefit of $140 million savings target in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.