BRIEF-SPX Flow reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spx Flow Inc:

* SPX Flow reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $498 million versus I/B/E/S view $500.4 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Have clearer visibility to 2018 financial framework, which targets ebitda in range of $240 to $260 million

* Food and beverage revenues for Q2 2017 were $176.5 million, compared to $188.0 million in Q2 2016

* SPX Flow Inc says orders for quarter increased 3.8pct to $503.6 million, as compared to $485.1 million in year-ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: