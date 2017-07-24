FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
BRIEF-SPX FLOW sees 2017 earnings per share adjusted basis of $1.20 to $1.50
July 24, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-SPX FLOW sees 2017 earnings per share adjusted basis of $1.20 to $1.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - SPX FLOW Inc:

* SPX FLOW announces preliminary Q2 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.925 billion to $1.975 billion

* Sees Q2 revenue around $498 million versus I/B/E/S view $496.4 million

* Q2 2017 EPS is expected to be in range of $0.23 to $0.25 per share

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted EPS to be in range of $0.32 to $0.34 per share, includes ($0.02) of foreign currency losses recorded in other expense

* Increased FY 2017 revenue guidance primarily to reflect $64 million benefit from currency

* Sees Q2 2017 orders on adjusted basis of about $504 million, up 4 percent year-over-year

* At Q2 end, sees backlog around $931 million, up 6 percent year-over-year

* Sees 2017 net income pre-adjusted basis $19 million to $32 million, adjusted basis $50 million to $63 million

* Sees 2017 earnings per share pre-adjusted basis $0.45 to $0.75

* Sees 2017 earnings per share adjusted basis $1.20 to $1.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 updated full year adjusted EBITDA is now targeted to be between $195 to $215 million

* Maintaining 2017 adjusted free cash flow guidance of $130 million to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

