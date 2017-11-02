BRIEF-SPX reports third quarter 2017 results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - SPX Corp

* SPX reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.35 billion to $1.4 billion

* Q3 revenue $348.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $337.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SPX Corp - ‍ continues to expect 2017 core revenue of approximately $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: