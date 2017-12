BRIEF-SQS ‍Expects Announcement Of Recommended Voluntary Public Cash Offer

Dec 15 (Reuters) - SQS:

* SOFTWARE QUALITY SYSTEMS - ‍EXPECTS ANNOUNCEMENT OF RECOMMENDED VOLUNTARY PUBLIC CASH OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SHARES​

* SHAREHOLDERS/HOLDERS OF DEPOSITARY INTERESTS TO GET 825 UK PENCE PER SHARE/DEPOSITARY INTEREST

* - ‍BIDDER RECEIVED FROM CERTAIN KEY SHAREHOLDERS IRREVOCABLE COMMITMENTS REGARDING APPROXIMATELY 66% OF SHARES​

* TO GET THE 825P PER SHARE/DEPOSITARY INTEREST IN CASH FROM WEILCHENSEE 884. V V GMBH