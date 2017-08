July 27 (Reuters) - SQS India BFSI Ltd:

* Says consol profit after tax stood at INR 90 million in Q1FY18 as compared to INR 45 million in Q4FY17

* Says consol total income was INR 611 million as compared to INR 735 million in Q1FY17; a drop of 16.9%.

