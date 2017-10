Aug 8 (Reuters) - SQS India BFSI Ltd

* Says co is on the list of 331 companies presumed to be shell companies as per SEBI notification‍​

* To give all details, extend all assistance to co-operate with authorities and get matter resolved quickly

* Says find it "quite shocking" that co been placed under this surveillance list