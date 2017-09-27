FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SRC Energy Inc provides production update
September 27, 2017 / 8:56 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-SRC Energy Inc provides production update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc

* SRC Energy Inc provides a production update; announces an increase in the company’s borrowing base under its revolving line of credit and completes the second closing of the Greeley Crescent acquisition

* Company’s borrowing base and total commitments have been increased to $400 million under its revolving credit facility​

* Company’s estimated Q3 oil mix, on a 3-stream basis, is expected to be approximately 45%​

* Company now expects full-year production to be approximately 33-35 mboe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

