BRIEF-SRC Energy Issues Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Src Energy Inc:

* SRC ENERGY ISSUES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; OPERATIONS UPDATE; INITIAL 2018 GUIDANCE; FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

* SRC ENERGY INC - ‍EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE BETWEEN 48,000 BOE/D AND 52,000 BOE/D WITH OIL MAKING UP 47% - 50% OF PRODUCTION​

* SRC ENERGY INC - ‍PACE OF COMPLETION ACTIVITY IS ANTICIPATED TO BE SKEWED TOWARDS LATTER HALF OF 2018​

* SRC ENERGY INC - ‍TOTAL DRILLING AND COMPLETION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $480 MILLION AND $540 MILLION FOR 2018​

* SRC ENERGY INC - FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL DRILLING AND COMPLETION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $480 MILLION AND $540 MILLION​