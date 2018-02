Feb 7 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd:

* APPROVES SETTING UP BOPET FILM LINE AND METALLIZER IN EASTERN EUROPE FOR 58 MILLION EUROS

* APPROVES PROPOSAL TO CONSTRUCT FACILITY TO PRODUCE P34, CARBON MONOXIDE GENERATION AND ETHYLENE PIPELINE AT DAHEJ FOR 810 MILLION RUPEES