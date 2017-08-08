BRIEF-SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd

* Q1 results of fy18 have been subdued due to headwinds in form of sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar and transitional issues related to GST

* Says consolidated gross sales grew by 6.9% to inr 13.88 billion in Q1FY18 when compared with corresponding period last year

* SRF - growth expected to revive by the fourth quarter of current FY

* Approved setting up of facility to produce specialty chemicals for agro industry in Gujarat at an estimated cost of 850 million rupees

* SRF - approved interim dividend of inr 6/share