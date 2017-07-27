FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.24
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

* SS&C Technologies reports record revenue for q2 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue rose 10.2 percent to $411 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees q3 adjusted revenue $420.0 million - $428.0 million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees q3 adjusted net income $103.5 million - $108.0 million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted revenue $1,669 million - $1,689. million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted net income $403.0 million - $413.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $421.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures as % of revenue between 2.8% - 3.2%

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures (% of revenue) 2.8% - 3.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.