BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
October 25, 2017 / 8:21 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc:

* SS&C Technologies reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $418.3 million

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.30

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees ‍ q4 2017 adjusted revenue $427.0 million - $437.0 million​

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees ‍q4 2017 adjusted net income $110.0 million - $113.9 million ​

* Q4 revenue view $433.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

