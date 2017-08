BRIEF-SSE says to sell stake in Clyde Windfarm to Greencoat and GLIL

Aug 1 (Reuters) - SSE Plc:

* FURTHER SALE OF A STAKE IN CLYDE WIND FARM TO GREENCOAT AND GLIL INFRASTRUCTURE LLP

* TRANSACTION IMPLIES A COMBINED VALUATION OF TWO WIND FARMS OF £2.6MILLION PER MW

* ON DILUTION, UKW AND GLIL WILL BUY ADDITIONAL 5 PCT OF CLYDE FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF 67.8 MILLION STG, BEFORE COSTS

* UKW AND GLIL ALSO HAVE OPTION TO BUY A FURTHER 14.9 PCT OF CLYDE, EQUATING TO 77.8MW, FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF 202.2 MILLION STG, BEFORE COSTS