Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ssh Communications Security Oyj :

* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY ENTERS INTO A PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BALANCING PAYMENT TO SSH

* ‍SSH‘S SHARE OF PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT IS 1.638.000 EUR.​

* AGREEMENT INCLUDING A ONE-TIME LICENSE FEE PAYMENT OF 2.1 M EUR PAID TO SSH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)