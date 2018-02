Feb 7 (Reuters) - SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ :

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍6.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍1.4​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 4.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍BOARD WILL PROPOSE IN 2018 THAT NO DIVIDEND OR RETURN OF CAPITAL TO BE DISTRIBUTED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)