BRIEF-SSLJ.com Limited Enters Into Agreement With JD.com For Market Expansion

Feb 6 (Reuters) - SSLJ.com Limited:

* SSLJ.COM LIMITED ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM FOR MARKET EXPANSION

* SSLJ.COM LIMITED SAYS CO SHALL INVEST A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF MONEY IN PLATFORM OF JD FOR ADVERTISING​

* SSLJ.COM LIMITED SAYS SSLJ IS EXPECTED TO DISTRIBUTE OWN PRODUCTS THROUGH JD‘S PLATFORM AND HAVE COOPERATION WITH JD IN THE FIELD OF SMART HOMES

* SSLJ.COM - ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, SSLJ AND JD AGREE TO CARRY OUT BUSINESS COOPERATION NATIONWIDE ​

* SSLJ.COM LIMITED SAYS AS CONSIDERATION, CO HAS PRIORITY TO DISTRIBUTE ITS 2018 NEW PRODUCTS ON JD'S PLATFORM