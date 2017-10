Sept 28 (Reuters) - SSP Group Plc:

* SSP GROUP - ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, TOTAL GROUP REVENUES FOR Q4 ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14.8%, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.0%

* SSP GROUP PLC - FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 11.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, INCLUDING LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 3.0 PERCENT