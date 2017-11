Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ssr Mining Inc

* ‍Reports fatal incident at marigold mine in Nevada, u.s. That occurred in afternoon of October 31​

* Confirm two employees have been fatally injured​

* ‍immediately after incident, operations at marigold mine were and remain suspended​

* ‍Co and relevant authorities have commenced an investigation​

* Incident involved contact between a haul truck and a light vehicle within the open pit operations at the mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: