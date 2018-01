BRIEF-SSR Mining Reports Q4, Year-End 2017 Production Results, 2018 Guidance

Jan 15 (Reuters) - SSR Mining Inc:

* SSR MINING REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* SSR MINING - ‍ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS, EXPECT TO PRODUCE 340,000 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES IN 2018 AT GOLD EQUIVALENT CASH COSTS OF BETWEEN $715-$770/OUNCE​

* SSR MINING - ‍ON ATTRIBUTABLE BASIS,EXPECT TO PRODUCE 325,000 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES IN 2018 AT GOLD EQUIVALENT CASH COSTS OF BETWEEN $705-$760/OUNCE​

* SSR MINING INC - ‍PRODUCED OVER 370,000 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES IN 2017, MEETING OR EXCEEDING INITIAL GUIDANCE​

* SSR MINING - ‍DELIVERED ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF OVER 358,000 OUNCES IN 2017,OVER 88,000 OUNCES IN Q4, 14% HIGHER THAN Q3 2017​