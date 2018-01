Jan 3 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SÜSS MICROTEC SE: ORDER ENTRY FOR THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO REACH A VALUE OF SLIGHTLY ABOVE EUR 200 MILLION

* SUESS MICROTEC - ‍INCOMING ORDERS FOR Q4 ARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO SLIGHTLY MORE THAN EUR 69 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 59.9 MILLION)​