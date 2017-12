BRIEF-SÜSS MicroTec Says Order Entry For Q4 2017 Above Expectations

Dec 13 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SÜSS MICROTEC SE: ORDER ENTRY FOR Q4 2017 ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

* ‍ORDER ENTRY IN Q4 2017 WILL BE ABOVE PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED BANDWIDTH OF EUR 40 - 50 MILLION​

* ‍AS OF TODAY ORDER ENTRY ALREADY AMOUNTS TO SLIGHTLY MORE THAN EUR 50 MILLION​

* ‍ASSUMES THAT TOTAL ORDER ENTRY IN Q4 WILL BE WELL ABOVE EUR 50 MILLION LEVEL​

* SUESS MICROTEC - ‍BESIDES GOOD MARKET ENVIRONMENT, RECEIPT OF VARIOUS INDIVIDUAL ORDERS IS REASON FOR SURPASSING EXPECTATIONS​