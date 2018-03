March 5 (Reuters) - Ssy Group Ltd:

* UNIT ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ZHENGZHOU UNIVERSITY IN RELATION TO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF NEW DRUG USED FOR LIVER FIBROSIS​

* ‍ AGGREGATE INVESTMENT IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF LIVER FIBROSIS​ IS RMB 50 MILLION