Jan 17 (Reuters) - S&T AG:

* ‍PLANS TO ACHIEVE IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 A 15 % RISE IN SALES, WHICH WILL RISE TO NEARLY EUR 1 BILLION​

* ‍EBITDA SET TO JUMP IN 2018 BY 30 % TO SOME EUR 80 MILLION​

* PRELIM FIGURES FOR FY 2017 CONFIRM COMPANY‘S HAVING ACHIEVED OBJECTIVES THAT IT HAD SET FOR ITSELF

* ‍SALES IN 2017 CAME TO SOME EUR 860 MILLION​

* FY 2017 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO HAVE EXCEEDED EUR 60 MILLION