Sept 21 (Reuters) - St Ives Plc

* ST. IVES PLC - STATEMENT RE CONTRACT

* ST IVES - INFORMED BY SAINSBURY‘S THAT CONTRACT WITH GROUP‘S MARKETING ACTIVATION SEGMENT WILL NOT BE RENEWED

* ST IVES PLC - ‍MANAGEMENT WILL BE INITIATING ACTIONS TO REDUCE COST BASE OF SEGMENT TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF NON-RENEWAL OF CONTRACT​

* ST IVES - DUE TO STRONGER THAN EXPECTED TRADING OUTLOOK IN STRATEGIC MARKETING UNIT, CO DOES NOT SEE NON-RENEWAL OF CONTRACT TO HAVE IMPACT ON FY OUTLOOK