Nov 10 (Reuters) - S&T AG

* ‍Says y-on-y sales growth of 95 pct brings nine months of 2017’s total sales to eur 587.3 million​

* 9M EBITDA increases 122 pct over previous year, rising to eur 43.0 million​

* Says ‍lifting EBITDA forecast for 2017 to eur 60 million​

* Says confirms forecast for 2017 sales of at least eur 860 million

* Confirms goal of 1 billion​ euros 2018 sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: