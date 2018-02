Feb 6 (Reuters) - St. Modwen Properties Plc:

* NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN AT CO‘S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN MARCH 2019​

* ‍SEARCH FOR NEW CHAIR WILL COMMENCE SHORTLY WITH INTENTION THAT BILL‘S SUCCESSOR BE APPOINTED LATER IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: