Jan 31 (Reuters) - Staco Insurance Plc:

* FY GROUP NET PREMIUM EARNED 4.48 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.60 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​‍​

* FY GROUP LOSS BEFORE TAX‍​ OF 65.2 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.72 BILLION NAIRA