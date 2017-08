BRIEF-STADA Arzneimittel: Bain Capital and Cinven lower minimum acceptance threshold

June 7 (Reuters) - STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG:

* BAIN CAPITAL AND CINVEN LOWER THE MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE THRESHOLD FOR THE TAKEOVER OFFER TO STADA'S SHAREHOLDERS FROM 75 PERCENT TO 67,5 PERCENT - ACCEPTANCE PERIOD EXTENDED UNTIL JUNE 22, 2017

* ‍EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND TO SHAREHOLDERS OF STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG TO ACCEPT OFFER​

* ‍EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD ALSO THINK THAT TOTAL COMPENSATION OF EURO 66.00 PER STADA SHARE CONTINUES TO ADEQUATELY REFLECT ENTERPRISE VALUE AND REPRESENTS FINANCIALLY MOST ATTRACTIVE OFFER​