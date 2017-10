Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stada

* Says external law firm’s investigation of certain former execs didn’t find evidence of self-enrichment, bribery or other criminal activity‍​

* Says any action taken in respect of the law firm’s report remains to be determined by stada’s supervisory board and management

* Says does not expect the report to have a material impact on the business, operations, results or prospects of stada