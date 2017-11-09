BRIEF-Stada ‍says is on track to achieve targets for 2017

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel AG says

* Stada shows good business development in the third quarter of 2017 and the first nine months

* 9M sales 1.698 billion eur

* ‍Well on track to achieve targets for 2017​

* Q3 reported group sales ‍554.8​ million eur

* ‍Q3 adjusted ebitda 109.8​ million eur

* ‍Q3 adjusted net income 31.2​ million eur

* ‍Expects key earnings figures in q4 of 2017 to be lower than corresponding figures in q3 of 2017​

* ‍2017 group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects are expected to be in range of euro 2.280 billion to euro 2.350 billio​

* ‍Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda between euro 430 million and euro 450 million​

* ‍Sees 2017 adjusted net income between euro 195 million and euro 205 million​