4 days ago
BRIEF-Stada sees 2017 adj EBITDA of 430-450 mln euros
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
August 3, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Stada sees 2017 adj EBITDA of 430-450 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Stada

* Says h1 sales (+10 percent), ebitda (+10 percent) and net income (+10 percent)

* Says q2 group sales eur 576.9, up 7 percent

* Says q2 adjusted ebitda eur 129.2, up 17 percent

* Says q2 reported net income eur 41.1, down 22 percent

* Says expects 2017 sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects will be between € 2.280 billion and € 2.350 billion

* Says expects 2017 adjusted ebitda between € 430 million and € 450 million and adjusted net income between € 195 million and € 205 million

* Says does not expect a linear continuation of the good development in earnings figures due to exchange rate developments of the russian ruble and british pound , seasonally increasing marketing expenses and increased internationalization activities Further company coverage:

